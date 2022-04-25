Loading...
SAFC boss Alex Neil (Picture by FRANK REID)

Predicted League One table: This is where ‘experts’ forecast Sunderland, MK Dons, Portsmouth, Bolton and Charlton to finish after latest results

Sunderland’s win against Cambridge United has kept the race for the playoffs in League One very tight.

By James Copley
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:25 pm

The Black Cats took an early lead when Ross Stewart was brought down by U’s defender Lloyd Jones, who was subsequently sent off.

Stewart then converted from the penalty spot before Elliot Embleton doubled the hosts’ advantage with a free-kick.

Cambridge pulled a goal back through Paul Digby, before Stewart added his second, while Nathan Broadhead and Danny Batth also got on the scoresheet.

Here is how the ‘data experts’ at FiveThirtyEight predict the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland will be in the playoff picture at the end of the campaign:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra

Crewe are predicted to finish 24th in League One with 30 points.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish 23rd in League One with 38 points.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. 22nd: AFC Wimbledon

Wimbledon are predicted to finish 22nd in League One with 38 points.

Photo: Christopher Lee

Photo Sales

4. 21st: Gillingham

Gillingham are predicted to finish 21st in League One with 41 points.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales
Ross StewartSunderlandLeague OneLloyd JonesBolton
Next Page
Page 1 of 6