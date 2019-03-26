Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis faces crunch 24 hours in bid to make Wembley final after severed finger injury

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis faces a crunch 24 hours as he bids to make the starting XI against Sunderland at Wembley on Sunday.

The attacker is fighting to be fit for the Checkatrade Trophy final after severing part of his finger in a freak accident a fortnight ago.

Curtis is set to have the stitches out today after the operation, before taking part in Wednesday’s training session.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett says it will depend on how comfortable the player feels wearing a splint on his injured finger.

He said: “We are looking at whether the splint on Ronan’s finger is a comfortable one, that the stitches all come out OK and generally there’s no infection.

“If all those things are there, then it is a possibility he can join in training on Wednesday morning.

“He has been fitted for a splint. They do say it’s a minimum of two weeks and to make sure there’s no infection.

“The splint will be there for a good fortnight.”

Republic of Ireland’s Curtis has been in fine form for Pompey this season, bagging 12 goals since his summer move from Derry City.

“The good thing is there are a few days to see how he goes in training, so just train, see how comfortable you are and see if you get a knock on it.

“You’ll know within an hour’s training how it feels – and over a period of a few days he will be able to test it out and see whether it is acceptable to play or not.

“We can put the sessions on and see how he looks, how comfortable he is with it, how he performs and how near his best he is.”

Meanwhile, winger Viv Solomon-Otabor, who was handed a chance to replace Curtis, damaged his calf against Scunthorpe and was forced off before half-time in their 2-0 victory on March 16.

He is expected to be sidelined for a fortnight, meaning it will be touch and go if he makes this weekend’s clash.