Portsmouth vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders won against Cheltenham Town in their last League One fixture on Tuesday night.

Ross Stewart nabbed a double at the Stadium of Light and there were also goals from Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Leon Dajaku to send Sunderland top of the league.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Portsmouth…

When is Portsmouth vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Portsmouth this coming Saturday (October 2) at Fratton Park.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Portsmouth vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 7/5

Draw – 23/10

Portsmouth win – 15/8

What TV channel is Portsmouth vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Portsmouth won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Portsmouth vs Sunderland online?

Unlike the midweek game against Cheltenham Town, Sunderland’s clash with Portsmouth won’t be streamed.

Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Portsmouth vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Portsmouth vs Sunderland?

Sunderland’s allocation for the League One clash against Portsmouth has sold out.

Portsmouth have also announced that there are no home tickets left for the clash, meaning the game is now a sell-out!

Is there any team news ahead of Portsmouth vs Sunderland?

Nathan Broadhead came off against Cheltenham Town after feeling tightness in his hamstring and could be a doubt for the game against Pompey.

Sunderland are hopeful that Dennis Cirkin could be available for the trip to Portsmouth, as he continues his recovery from concussion.

Niall Huggins excelled in his place against Cheltenham and has a strong chance of retaining his place against Danny Cowley's side.

Sunderland are also monitoring Callum Doyle after opting not to risk the Manchester City loanee on Tuesday night.

Doyle came off during the latter stages of Sunderland's 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon with a back problem.

He does hope that Lynden Gooch could return from a foot problem to play some part at Fratton Park.

