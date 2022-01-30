The Black Cats went in 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Dion Charles and Dapo Afolayan.

Charles then scored his second of the match shortly after the break, before Kieran Lee added a fourth before the hour mark.

A Danny Batth own goal and Declan John strike then made it a total embarrassment for Lee Johnson’s side.

Sunderland fans at Bolton.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Deggsytweets: Getting beat 6-0 in any league isn’t acceptable, losing 6-0 in League One is unforgivable, blame the players, blame the manager, but there is zero ambition to get out of this league at ownership level

@Philip_RJ89: Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, and now Bolton. When we collapse, we really do collapse horrendously. The fallout from this is going to be ugly, and brutal, and all-too-familiar. It’s going to be a bad few days

@S4fcNi4ll: This season we have lost 5-1, 3-0, 3-1 and 6-0. These are not results that a team that should get promoted. I am almost certain as well that all these defeats are four at the back

@GazWright: You simply can’t get tonked randomly by League One sides and get automatically promoted. It’s as simple as that. Feel for each and every one of them #safc fans who’ve gone down to Bolton today.

@WilkySafc: Possibly the most embarrassed I’ve been at a football game supporting Sunderland

@WiseMenSayPod: Arguably the worst result in the club’s long history. Sunderland AFC should never be conceding six in the third tier. Never. But to a team in the bottom half who were playing League Two football last season. Nothing short of a complete and utter disgrace. Where do we go from here?

@ElvesLuke: Awful won’t go up playing like that and knocking out these results something has to change

@Terry94023972: The most ridiculous thing today. The game was lost and he brought Pritchard on If he was fit surely he would have played.

