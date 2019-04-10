Portsmouth sell-out of Sunderland tickets after fans snap up extra allocation

Have your say

Portsmouth have sold their additional allocation of tickets for the upcoming fixture with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Pompey received an initial batch of just under 3,000 tickets for the 676-mile round trip to Wearside on Saturday, April 27 (3pm kick-off), before they were quickly snapped up last week.

An additional 266 seats went on sale at 9am on Wednesday morning, yet the club have since confirmed away tickets have sold out.

The fixture marks Sunderland's final home game of the season and could have big implications in the League One promotion race.

Sunderland moved back into the automatic promotion places following Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.

The Black Cats are now three points ahead of Portsmouth, who sit fourth and have played the same number of games as Jack Ross' side.

Pompey got the better of Sunderland when the two sides met at Fratton Park back in December, when Kenny Jackett's side claimed a 3-1 win.

The Blues also beat Sunderland on penalties in last month's Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.