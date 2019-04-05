Portsmouth sell-out initial ticket allocation for Sunderland clash at the Stadium of Light

Portsmouth fans have snapped up their initial allocation of tickets for the trip to Sunderland later this month.

Kenny Jackett's side will visit the Stadium of Light on April 27, the Black Cats' final home game of the season, ahead of away trips to Fleetwood and Southend.

Just under 3,000 away tickets have been sold ahead of Portsmouth's 676-mile round journey to Wearside, Pompey's longest away trip this season.

An additional 266 away tickets will go on sale on Wednesday April 10 (9am).

The fixture is a repeat of last weekend's Checkatrade Trophy final, which Pompey won on a penalty shootout after the game finished 2-2 after extra-time.

This month's clash could also prove pivotal in the League One promotion race, with both Sunderland and Pompey battling for a top-two spot.

Sunderland, who sit third in the table, are two points and one place ahead of Portsmouth and still have one game in hand on Kenny Jackett's side.

Yet it was Pompey who prevailed when the sides met at Fratton Park back in December, when the Blues ran out 3-1 winners.