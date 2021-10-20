Portsmouth boss under pressure, ex-Sunderland midfielder enjoying life at Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic manager on the brink

League One clubs were in action in midweek (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Lee Johnson’s side scored two goals in seven minutes midway through the first half, the first an own goal from Railwaymen defender Terell Thomas before Ross Stewart grabbed his eighth of the season.

Stewart added another early in the second half before substitute Leon Dajaku netted a stunning fourth on the counter-attack to seal an impressive win for Johnson’s men.

The Black Cats return to Wearside this weekend for the first time in a month when they welcome Charlton Athletic to the Stadium of Light looking to regain top spot in League One.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley did not shy away from the pressure he finds himself under at Fratton Park after Pompey were thrashed by former boss Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town last night to leave them 17th in the League One table some seven points adrift of the play-off places. The former Lincoln City manager pulled no punches in his assessment to Hampshire Live. “[It was] unacceptable. I feel ashamed really and ultimately, I take full responsibility for it. Every single person within our group has the responsibility of going away, of looking at themselves and seeing what they can do to give more to this team. They [the fans] love their football, they are proud of their football club and they are proud of their city and we as a football club are letting them down and it is really hard for me to stand here and say that.” (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The Addicks are on a poor run of just one win in eight games as pressure begins to mount on manager Nigel Adkins.

But before that, we take a look at what’s been happening around League One over the last 24 hours.

Former Sunderland midfielder Josh Scowen is pleased with the start his Wycombe Wanderers side have made to the League One season. The Chairboys ground out a solid point at promotion rivals Rotherham United last night as Gareth Ainsworth’s men look for an immediate return to the Championship. And Scowen, who was a product of the club’s academy, is happy with life at Adams Park. "We're happy with the four points [from the last two games]. Obviously, it would have been nice to get six, but to go back home now with that under our belts, going into Saturday now I'd say we're in a good place. Being in the Championship last season, we’ve got some real quality players here. It’s come a long way since I started out here, and it’s been a pleasure to return and see how much we’ve come on. There are some really good teams in this league this year, so we have to be on our game all the time." (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Ex-Black Cats defender Conor McLaughlin made his return to football last month after finding a new club following his exit from the Stadium of Light in the summer. The Northern Irishman linked back up with his old club Fleetwood Town and has had a positive influence in the dressing room according to boss Simon Grayson who told The Gazette: “He’s been here before, knows what it is all about and is an experienced player. He knows the football club, is versatile, can play right-back, centre-back and in the midfield. He feels at home here and he’s a great lad to have around the dressing room with his experience.” (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliott Bonds has joined Kidderminster Harriers on-loan. The 21-year-old is heading to the National League North side to build on his match sharpness after a serious injury ruled him out for the majority of last season. The Guyana international joined Michael Duff’s side in the summer after spending time with the club on-loan from Hull City last season. Bonds loan deal is set to run until early December. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Charlton Athletic’s miserable start to the season continued last night as the Addicks were handed their eighth defeat of the season by Accrington Stanley at the Valley. Given Stanley’s poor away form, Nigel Adkins will have been targeting last nights fixture as an opportunity to end a run of one win in seven League One games. But the Addicks were undone by John Coleman’s side and remain in the bottom three. And ahead of a trip to the Stadium of Light this weekend, Adkins’ future hangs in the balance after it was reported by Voice of The Valley owner Thomas Sandgaard was at the Valley into the early hours with the Charlton boss not among those in attendance. Adkins was appointed in March this year and narrowly missed out on steering the Addicks into the play-offs last season by virtue of goal difference. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

It was a pleasant return to Fratton Park for former Porstmouth striker Conor Chaplin last night. The 24-year-old scored for Ipswich Town on their way to an emphatic 4-0 on the south coast as Paul Cook’s side look to climb the League One table. Chaplin spent five years with Pompey between 2014-19 and is fondly remembered by the Fratton Park faithful and the Tractor Boys striker was keen to pay homage to his former fans. That was special," he told iFollow Ipswich. "I love coming back and playing here, it’s such a good stadium. I love these Portsmouth fans, they treated me really well when I was here and have treated me just as well since I’ve left. That was a touch of class from them and our fans were unbelievable for the whole night. That’s testament to both sets of fans." (Photo by Harry Hubbard/Getty Images)

Plymouth Argyle fans are in dreamland at the moment with their side currently sitting top of the League One table. The Pilgrims dispatched Bolton Wanderers in treacherous conditions on Tuesday to maintain their slender advantage over the Black Cats at the top of the table and they did so in front of their highest midweek home crowd in 14-years. As reported by Plymouth Live the attendance for the 3-0 victory was 12,813 - which included 708 away supporters, and not since there was a crowd of 12,895 for a 3-0 Championship win against Colchester United in February 2007 had so many fans attended a midweek game. Ryan Lowe’s side have lost just one of their 14 games this season, the fewest in League One. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Darren Moore believes three points will kick-start Sheffield Wednesday’s stuttering season as the Owls continue to struggle following their relegation from the Championship. Wednesday were one of the pre-season favourites in League One but currently find themselves ninth in the table, two points outside the play-offs after a run of just two wins from nine games. Moore’s side laboured to a 1-1 draw with Cambridge on Tuesday but speaking to The Star afterwards Moore insists his side are only one win away from starting their climb up the table. “The players know we have to keep going. Once we get that all-important win, we feel that our season will really kick-start from there in terms of the work that we’ve done. We want to really kick on. Nobody is going to give it to us, we need to go out and get it ourselves.” (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)