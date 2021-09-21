The Latics leapfrogged the Black Cats at the top of the table at the weekend after Sunderland surrendered a two goal lead at Fleetwood Town.

But ahead of tonight’s cup clash, we look at some of the things you might have missed today:

Boss of League One rival admits he’s not been good enough

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley is under fire at Fratton Park after Portsmouth's slow start to the season. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images).

It’s been a slow start to the season for Sunderland’s League One rivals Portsmouth. The Black Cats and the Blues have become intertwined in recent seasons at this level as both sides look to climb back up the leagues.

But Danny Cowley’s side have struggled in the opening weeks of the season and, following Saturday’s shock 2-1 defeat at home to Cambridge United, are without a win in five games in all competitions.

And the former Lincoln City boss has shouldered responsibility for the poor start at Fratton Park.

Cowley said: “I can feel that supporters want to be a part of something and we need to do more to earn their trust. I haven’t come this far to only come this far.

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips is excited by the prospect of Leon Dajaku (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

“I haven’t been a good football manager in the last three games, but I know I am a good football manager and I’ve got a good group of players. We’ll work it out.”

The Black Cats travel to Fratton Park on October 2.

Wanderers boss facing a tough week

Attentions may be on the Carabao Cup for Johnson’s side tonight but on Saturday the Black Cats welcome Bolton Wanderers to the Stadium of Light with Ian Evatt’s men making a solid start to life back in League One.

The Trotters sit eighth in the League One table but were beaten last time out against Rotherham United.

And the Bolton boss is hoping his side can turn performances into results ahead of the trip to Wearside.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News Evatt said: “We need to turn these performances into points because I think we’ve performed very well these last three games in particular and only got four points out of it, which is slightly frustrating, but we knew this was going to be a difficult month.

“We’ve got a tough week next week with Sunderland and Charlton, so we’ll go there full of heart and full of confidence and do the best we can and if we carry on playing like that, we won’t be far away.”

Cats legend excited by loan star

Meanwhile Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has been speaking about the club’s on-loan talent Leon Dajaku who has yet to make an appearance since his arrival on transfer deadline day.

Dajaku was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw at Highbury last weekend but former European Golden Boot winner Phillips has admitted he is encouraged by the 20-year-old after talks with the Black Cats boss.

“The boy has been training really well,” he told Football League World.

“Once he is fully fit he should be a brilliant young prospect for the football club.

“To have another exciting player waiting in the wings when things are already going so well on the pitch is great.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.