Sunderland will play Portsmouth at Fratton Park in League One on Saturday.

That’s after Lee Johnson’s men ran out 5-0 winners against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday to continue their tremendous start to the season.

Sunderland have only lost one game so far this season, with a 100 per cent record on home soil.

Danny Cowley

Moreover, the win against Cheltenham Town sent the Black Cats back to the top of League One ahead of the visit to Portsmouth this weekend.

Here, though, we take a look at the talk surrounding the Black Cats:

Promotion rivals handed boost ahead of League One clash

Gillingham could be without top scorer Vadaine Oliver ahead of their clash with second-placed Wigan Athletic.

The Gills striker is an injury doubt ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

That’s according to Kent Online.

Oliver, 29, picked up a rib injury on Tuesday night against Cambridge United.

The attacker has scored four goals this season for Steve Evans’ side.

Portsmouth manager delivers Sunderland verdict

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has delivered his verdict ahead of Sunderland’s visit to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Pompey are currently 13th in League One with 12 points from 10 games.

The Wearsiders, however, are top of the table with 22 points from nine fixtures.

Speaking to the local media before the game, Cowley said: "I think it is a great game for us.

"I think it is probably the perfect game for us because I suppose everyone will have Sunderland as the favourites in the moment that they are in compared to the moment we are.

“To be back in Fratton Park will be a great opportunity for us to put the recent disappointments behind us.

Asked if there were any games bigger in League One than Portsmouth vs Sunderland, Cowley said: “This year, there is a lot of big clubs isn’t there?

"I think eight ex-Premier League clubs, I think someone said 14/15 FA Cups between us.

“I think between the managers something like 50 promotions, so it is a top league with some big clubs and some top players in it. It is incredibly competitive.”

