Portsmouth ace Ronan Curtis provides big injury update ahead of Wembley clash with Sunderland

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis remains hopeful of a Wembley appearance - but admits it is far from certain that he will feature against Sunderland.

The Republic of Ireland international has shone in the third tier this campaign but has missed the last fortnight after suffering a freak injury.

Curtis broke his finger after a gust of wind saw a door slam shut on him, meaning he has been forced to sit out Pompey's most recent League One fixtures.

And while Kenny Jackett's side have managed to continue securing results in his absence, they are keen to bring the wideman back into the fold ahead of Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final.

Curtis is pencilled in to return to training on Wednesday and will be assessed from there ahead of a potential Wembley date.

He says the injury is healing well, but that a return in time for Sunday's showpiece final is far from certain.

“It’s healing up nicely now and the stitches come out on Tuesday (today),” he explained, speaking to the Derry Journal.

“I got a splint on it last Wednesday but I haven’t been back training.

“They told me I can’t even get a sweat on for two weeks. I can’t even jog or get on the bike or anything because I have to keep it set or the finger will come off.

“The first week, I was feeling a lot of pain and was on tablets but I’m finished with those now, and my antibiotics, and I’ve got the feeling back. I can bend it and make a fist now.

“So hopefully we can strap it up on Sunday and do something so I can get out on that pitch and play.

“I get my stitches out on Tuesday and we’ll see what happens after that.

"The final is Sunday so if I can go back to training during the week we’ll see how it is. So maybe. Not 100 per cent but maybe.

“I’m going to be fit and ready for it though that’s for sure.

“I’ll speak to our medical team and we’ll work hard on it and see what we can do.”