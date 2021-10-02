The Black Cats returned to the top of League One after a convincing 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday and have lost just once in all competitions this season.

After winning their first three games, Pompey have now gone eight matches without a win in all competitions with pressure starting to mount on manager Danny Cowley.

The Blues were beaten 2-1 at Burton last time out and will be desperate for a much improved performance at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth vs Sunderland

Sunderland last travelled to the south coast in March as goals from Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones secured a 2-0 win for Lee Johnson’s side.

The Black Cats have seen a big turnover of players since then, but will have aspirations of recording a similar result.

We’ll have all the action throughout the day.

