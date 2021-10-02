Portsmouth 4 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Reaction as Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis double seal convincing Pompey win in terrible conditions at Fratton Park
Sunderland will be hoping to maintain their momentum in League One after making the long trip to Portsmouth.
The Black Cats returned to the top of League One after a convincing 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday and have lost just once in all competitions this season.
After winning their first three games, Pompey have now gone eight matches without a win in all competitions with pressure starting to mount on manager Danny Cowley.
The Blues were beaten 2-1 at Burton last time out and will be desperate for a much improved performance at Fratton Park.
Sunderland last travelled to the south coast in March as goals from Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones secured a 2-0 win for Lee Johnson’s side.
The Black Cats have seen a big turnover of players since then, but will have aspirations of recording a similar result.
LIVE: Portsmouth 4 (Harness, 18) (Brown, 33) (Marquis, 45, 61) Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:57
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Cirkin, Evans (Neil, 74), O’Nien, Dajaku (Pritchard, 67), Embleton (Doyle, 45), O’Brien, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Taylor, Pritchard, Neil, Huggins, Alves, Doyle
- Portsmouth XI: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Williams, Freeman, Brown, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Harness (Thompson, 74), Curtis, Marquis,
- Subs: Bass, Harrison, Hackett, Hirst, Thompson, Jacobs, Downing
Full-Time: Portsmouth 4 Sunderland 0
Three minutes added time
87’ That sums up Sunderland’s day
Cirkin tries his luck with a low shot from the edge of the area but it slows down on the turf and rolls wide.
84’ Marquis makes way
Standing ovation for Marquis as he makes way.
83’ Neil booked
He hasn’t been on the pitch long but that was a challenge born of frustration from the youngster.
It’s been a hugely frustrating day for the Black Cats.
74’ Changes for both sides
72’ Pompey almost break for a fifth
Sunderland are trying to press higher up the pitch but are leaving gaps at the back.
From a free-kick, Marquis almost broke away before Hoffmann came off his line to clear.
Moments later, another breakaway saw Harness set up Tunnicliffe, who tried to chip the ball over Hoffmann who was able to gather it.
68, Dajaku makes way
61’ Goal Portsmouth (Marquis)
Morrell’s ball over the top was met by the head of Marquis unmarkerd and the Pompey striker forced a low save from Hoffmann.
Marquis was then the quickest player to react and stabbed the ball home to make it four.
“Top of the league you’re having a laugh,” chant the home fans.
59’ Williams header saved
It’s been difficult for both sides to create much in the second half but Portsmouth are still creating the better chances.
Brown’s header is headed at Hoffmann by Marquis.