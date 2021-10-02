Portsmouth 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Aiden McGeady misses out and Lee Johnson makes three changes at Fratton Park
Sunderland will be hoping to maintain their momentum in League One after making the long trip to Portsmouth.
The Black Cats returned to the top of League One after a convincing 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday and have lost just once in all competitions this season.
After winning their first three games, Pompey have now gone eight matches without a win in all competitions with pressure starting to mount on manager Danny Cowley.
The Blues were beaten 2-1 at Burton last time out and will be desperate for a much improved performance at Fratton Park.
Sunderland last travelled to the south coast in March as goals from Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones secured a 2-0 win for Lee Johnson’s side.
The Black Cats have seen a big turnover of players since then, but will have aspirations of recording a similar result.
LIVE: Portsmouth 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:00
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Dajaku, Embleton, O’Brien, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Taylor, Pritchard, Neil, Huggins, Alves, Doyle
- Portsmouth XI: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Williams, Freeman, Brown, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Marquis,
- Subs: Bass, Harrison, Hackett, Hirst, Thompson, Jacobs, Downing
The pitch
“We’re top of the league,” chant the Sunderland fans behind the goal.
They will hope they are still singing that later this evening.
Reaction to that side
Looks like McGeady has picked up an injury and hasn’t travelled with the squad. No Nathan Broadhead or Lynden Gooch either.
Interesting to see Johnson stick with Wright and Flanagan at the back with Doyle back on the bench following a back injury.
Leon Dajaku will make his first league start for the Black Cats after an impressive cameo off the bench against Cheltenham.
It will be interesting to see what he can do.
How the hosts will start
Portsmouth are unchanged following their 2-1 defeat at Burton last time out.
Three changes for SAFC
No sign of McGeady
We’ve arrived at Fratton Park
Predicted line-ups
With doubts over Cirkin and Doyle, here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against Portsmouth.
Dan Neil has been excellent so far this season but looked a little leggy against Bolton and dropped out of the side on Tuesday.
Leon Dajaku impressed after coming off the bench against Cheltenham and could be in line for his first league start for the Black Cats.
Predicted SAFC XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Huggins, Evans, O’Nien, McGeady, Embleton, Dakjaku, Stewart.
According to our sister title The Portsmouth News, Pompey could change their shape to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Predicted Portsmouth XI: Bazunu; Romeo, Raggett, Williams, Brown; Tunnicliffe, Morrell; Hackett, Curtis, Harness; Marquis
Cowley on facing Sunderland
And here’s what Danny Cowley said when asked about facing Sunderland.
“I think it is a great game for us.
“I think it is probably the perfect game for us because I suppose everyone will have Sunderland as the favourites in the moment that they are in compared to the moment we are.
“To be back in Fratton Park will be a great opportunity for us to put the recent disappointments behind us.”
Asked if there were any games bigger in League One than Portsmouth vs Sunderland, Cowley said: “This year, there is a lot of big clubs isn’t there?
“I think eight ex-Premier League clubs, I think someone said 14/15 FA Cups between us.
“I think between the managers something like 50 promotions, so it is a top league with some big clubs and some top players in it. It is incredibly competitive.”
Lee Johnson on Pompey and Danny Cowley
Here’s what Johnson had to say about today’s opponents: “Time is so important for managers, especially at big clubs,.
“You don’t get a job when everything is rosy in the garden. It’s probably 1 in 100, when someone has moved onto bigger things because there’s been a big transfer.
“Danny has gone into a huge club.
“I know him really well and have got a lot of respect for his work, we do talk on quite a regular basis.
“He’s a really good recruiter and a really good manager, so I think that Portsmouth have got absolutely the right man there. That will show as time goes on.
“I think like of all us, we’ve had to cut our cloth and that’s not easy, it means you’ve got to make some difficult decisions. They’ve lost some good players over the summer but they’ve also brought some good players in.”