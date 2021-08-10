Following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light, Johnson will be hoping his side can keep up some momentum, yet clearly the league campaign is their priority.

The likes of Will Grigg, Aiden O’Brien and Bailey Wright are expected to receive some game time at Vale Park, while defender Oliver Younger and midfielder Josh Hawkes are also set to be involved along with full-back Kenton Richardson.

Port Vale lost their League Two opener at Northampton on Saturday and Valiants boss Darrell Clarke is also expected to rotate his side for the cup clash.

Sunderland live blog.

You can follow all the action and reaction throughout the evening – while Sunderland are also hopeful they can sign some more players before the end of the month.

