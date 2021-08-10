Port Vale v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Lee Johnson makes eight changes with Alex Pritchard set to make Cats debut
Sunderland will face Port Vale in the first round of the Carabao Cup this evening – with Black Cats boss Lee Johnson expected to make changes for the match.
Following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light, Johnson will be hoping his side can keep up some momentum, yet clearly the league campaign is their priority.
The likes of Will Grigg, Aiden O’Brien and Bailey Wright are expected to receive some game time at Vale Park, while defender Oliver Younger and midfielder Josh Hawkes are also set to be involved along with full-back Kenton Richardson.
Port Vale lost their League Two opener at Northampton on Saturday and Valiants boss Darrell Clarke is also expected to rotate his side for the cup clash.
You can follow all the action and reaction throughout the evening – while Sunderland are also hopeful they can sign some more players before the end of the month.
Sunderland will face League Two side Port Vale in the first round of the Carabao Cup this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
- Lee Johnson has made eight changes to his side.
- Sunderland are believed to be pursuing a move for Tottenham left-back Dennis Cirkin.
Alex Pritchard is set to make his debut.
Alex Pritchard is set to make his debut.
Sunderland are believed to be pursuing a move for Tottenham left-back Dennis Cirkin, with the 19-year-old expected to join the club on a free transfer.
The Black Cats were also credited with interest in left-back Hayden Coulson but the Middlesbrough defender joined Ipswich Town on loan yesterday.
It’s also been reported that Arsenal right-back Jordan Osei-Tutu is expected to join Nottingham Forest, which could pave the wave for 22-year-old Jordan Gabriel to join Sunderland. or Blackpool
Port Vale started with a 3-5-2 system in their game against Northampton at the weekend.
Devante Rodney was the club’s top scorer last season with 13 goals in all competitions.
Rodney started alongside former Manchester United striker James Wilson on Saturday.
Wilson joined the club from Salford this summer.
On team selection: “I think I have 21 good contracted players at the club, so I don’t see it that way.
“There will be changes but, for me, the lads have got to come in and want to win the game.
“We haven’t got young lads as such have we? We have lads that have plenty enough experience to be able to come in and perform.”
On facing Sunderland: “Yes, big reputation. League One, but Sunderland were in the Premier League. But Lee Johnson is a talented manager and I am sure he will get them heading in the right direction.
“But it just goes to show, it doesn’t matter what your name is, it is still eleven men v eleven.
“You can still have the biggest support base - which Sunderland have, they have a Premier League support base but they are still in League One.
“Until they earn the right to get out of League One, it is all immaterial.”
Port Vale lost their League Two opener at Northampton on Saturday, losing 1-0 at Sixfields Stadium.
The Valiants also had goalkeeper Lucas Covolan sent off, meaning he will be suspended for tonight’s game.
Manager Darrell Clarke is also expected to make changes for tonight’s cup match.
Here’s what Johnson said at the weekend about tonight’s game.
“We want to win the game, so it’s about getting that balance between being competitive and resting people who might need it.
“It’s not so much about the key players or the names but the minutes, obviously Aiden had his knee injection recently as people know.
“At the same time, I know what Aiden is like and the best way to get him fit is to keep him ticking over and keep getting him some minutes.
“But we’ll have a look at him, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, but obviously we have got players and particularly young players who can come in.
“I’ll speak to all our specialists and take the decisions from there.
“It’s a game we want to win because we want that winning culture.
“We want to focus on the league, there’s absolutely no doubt at that. I think that last year the cup win was really big for us, but we really must prioritise the league in every action that we do this year.”
Lee Johnson hinted on Saturday he may rest the likes of Aiden McGeady, Ross Stewart and Corry Evans for tonight’s match.
We can probably expect the likes of Will Grigg, Aiden O’Brien and Bailey Wright to get some game time.
Defender Oliver Younger and midfielder Josh Hawkes are also likely to be involved, while full-back Kenton Richardson could also be given a chance.