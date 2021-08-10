Port Vale 1 Sunderland AFC 2 RECAP: Josh Hawkes and Aiden O'Brien goals see Cats progress in Carabao Cup after partial floodlight failure
Sunderland are through to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-1 win over Port Vale.
The Black Cats boss made eight changes to his side following the weekend’s 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic in League One, as seveval younger members of the squad received an opportunity to impress against the League Two side.
Goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien, from the penalty spot, saw the visitors progress before Port Vale striker Jamie Proctor pulled one back for the hosts midway through the second half.
RECAP: Port Vale 1 (Proctor, 67) Sunderland 2 (Hawkes, 40) (O’Brien, 49)
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:47
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Younger, Flanagan, Wright, Taylor, O’Nien, Neil, Hawkes, Diamond, Pritchard, O’Brien
- Subs: Burge, Doyle, Evans, Gooch, McGeady, Grigg, Stewart
- Port Vale XI: Stone, Jones, Walker, Legge, Smith, Worrall, Garrity, Wilson, Benning, Proctor, Pett
- Subs: Gibbons, Hurst, Johnson, Martin, Amoo, Cass, Bailey
Full-time verdict from Vale Park
Full-Time: Port Vale 1 Sunderland 2
90+4’ The keeper is up for Port Vale
The hosts have another corner as Stone comes forward.
Flanagan heads the ball away.
90’ What a save from Patterson
The hosts are pushing for a leveller and almost got it but Patterson tipped Proctor’s headers over the bar.
Eight minutes added time.
87’ Younger booked
Younger is booked after pulling back Amoo.
The free-kick comes to nothing as Amoo is then booked for diving.
85’ Doyle booked
The home fans are getting restless and venting their frustration at the referee.
Doyle is booked after a foul.
80’ Big chance for Port Vale
Amoo’s cross from the right fell to Worrall at the back post and the Port Vale wing-back fired wide.
This game isn’t over yet.