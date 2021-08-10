The Black Cats boss made eight changes to his side following the weekend’s 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic in League One, as seveval younger members of the squad received an opportunity to impress against the League Two side.

Goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien, from the penalty spot, saw the visitors progress before Port Vale striker Jamie Proctor pulled one back for the hosts midway through the second half.

