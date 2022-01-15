After a goalless first half, Lee Johnson’s side opened the scoring when Aiden O’Brien’s deflected effort looped past Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin.

Sunderland appeared to be in control when defender Ross Sykes was sent off for a second yellow card 14 minutes from time, yet there was a late twist.

Mitchell Clark pulled a goal back in the 84th minute as Sunderland were cut open too easily.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player faced at the Wham Stadium:

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 7 Made one excellent save from Bishop in the first half and generally got through his work well. Looked composed throughout on his return. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Bailey Wright - 6 Won most of his duels on a steady return to the starting XI. Didn’t have a great deal of opportunity to break forward. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan - 4 A missed interception proved immensely costly as Sunderland’s own corner led to a counter-attacking goal for ten-man Accrington. It was poor game management all over the pitch and it could have significant implications on the promotion race. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 5 One or two concentration lapses in the first half almost proved costly. Was strong for much of the second half with some key blocks but it proved to be a frustrating afternoon as the clean sheet was ceded late on. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales