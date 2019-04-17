Police set to speak to Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton over alleged assault on Barnsley manager

South Yorkshire Police have made contact with Fleetwood Town and are set to talk to Joey Barton regarding an allegation of an assault on Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

Officers are yet to speak to the former Newcastle United midfielder but that they have approached his club with a view to doing so.

Stendel has already been spoken to, who was reportedly left needing emergency dental treatment following the incident which occurred in the tunnel at Oakwell on Saturday.

It is also believed neither manager is likely to face the media this week ahead of this weekend's League One fixtures.

The Blackpool Gazette report: “Stendel reportedly needed emergency dental treatment after an alleged incident with Barton in the tunnel after the Tykes’ 4-2 win on Saturday.

“Barnsley issued a fresh statement confirming that they have been liaising with the police this week.

“It’s understood the treatment was due to Stendel’s two front teeth being pushed back after he collided with a metal pole in the tunnel.”

The Gazette add it is their understanding Fleetwood Town are cooperating fully with the police and the FA.

Barnsley have already confirmed they have lodged a formal complaint to the EFL and the FA following the incident.

Barton has been taking training as normal this week. Sunderland face Fleetwood in the final week of the season, their penultimate League One game this season.

Barnsley are second in League One, two points ahead of the Black Cats, who have a game in hand over their automatic promotion rivals.