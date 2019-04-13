Police investigate Joey Barton after alleged assault on Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel on incredible day for Sunderland's promotion rivals

Police are investigating an alleged assault on Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel by Fleetwood Town counterpart Joey Barton, according to reports.

Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Barton, whose side lost 4-2 at Oakwell, is said to have clashed with Stendel in the tunnel following the clash in South Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire Post have claimed that after the two management teams clashed towards the end of the game as tempers erupted in front of the dugouts.

Fleetwood staff were seemingly upset, but the alleged assault was said to have happened on the way back to the dressing rooms.

Police are now thought to be investigating the incident, while neither side will be speaking to the press post-match.

Barnsley issued a statement following the game, which read: "The Club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today’s match, which South Yorkshire police are currently investigating.

"The Club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time."

Fleetwood Town have declined to comment.

On the pitch, Barnsley moved back up to second place after a clinical performance.

Goals from Mike Bahre, Woodrow, Cameron McGeehan and Jabob Brown secured a vital three points which saw the Tykes take advantage of Sunderland's defeat to Coventry City and return to the top two.

Sunderland's fellow promotion rivals Portsmouth also hit four as they beat relegation-threatened Rochdale.

Oli Hawkins, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans and Jamal Lowe all found the net, with Aaron Wilbraham's strike a mere consolation for the Dale.

Charlton continued to pile pressure on the top four as they put an end to title favourites Luton Town's stunning 28-game unbeaten.

The league leaders had taken the lead through Harry Cornick, but a brace from Lyle Taylor and an Igor Vetokele strike wrapped up the win for Addicks - while Andrew Shinnie saw red late on to compound a miserable afternoon for the Hatters.

Doncaster virtually secured their spot in the play-offs with victory over Plymouth Argyle - Danny Andrew and Tommy Rowe with the goals.