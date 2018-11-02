Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Sunderland travel to Plymouth Argyle on November 3 hoping to end the afternoon in the automatic promotion places.

Exactly one month ago today, Jack Ross' side earned a point against 2nd place Peterborough United despite being down to 10-men - and little fans did fans know that such performance would spark a four-game winning streak.

As a result, the Black Cats sit one point outside the top two with a game in-hand, but a win at Home Park could fire them ahead of schedule.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Home Park is at 3pm on November 3, 2018.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?



The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland Echo live match day blog.

How can I follow the Plymouth v Sunderland live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the SAFC section on the Sunderland Echo website. Don't forget to tune into our live blog.



Who is the referee?

The man in the middle Carl Boyeson. His assistants - Michael Webb and Simon Shaw while the fourth official is Ronald Ganfield.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Max Power will serve out the final game of his four-match ban after his sending off against Bradford City. The ever-present and fans favourites Chris Maguire and Jon McLaughlin are likely to feature.

Aiden McGeady may have a chance of forcing himself into Ross' starting 11 after coming off the bench to score in last week's win at home to Southend United.

Plymouth will look to top goalscorer Freddie Ladapo in a bid to earn victory while Graham Carey is looking to add to his four assists this season.

The Pilgrims are likely to rely on the back four Conor Grant, Niall Canavan, Yann Songo'o and Tafari Moore to to keep League One's second top scorers at bay.

What is the form of Plymouth and Sunderland?

The Black Cats' only defeat this season came on the road at Burton Albion and since then, Ross' side have collected 17 points from a possible 21.

After a disastrous start to the season with just two points from 10 games, Derek Adams' side are beginning to fight back having won three of their last five games.

Securing emphatic wins over Gillingham and Scunthorpe United in their last two outings, Plymouth are sixth in the form table but a point off League One safety.

What are the odds?

Plymouth are priced at 29/10 to beat the Black Cats while 13/5 says it will be a draw.

Sunderland are the favourites to win at a mere 10/11 shot.