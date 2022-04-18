Here’s what the Sunderland boss has had to say after that late winner against Shrewsbury on Friday.

“The pleasing thing I’ll take from the Shrewsbury game is that we should be going into the Plymouth match on edge, knowing that we can’t drop our standards and that if we have a lapse or we take our foot off the gas, then what happened on Friday is likely to happen again.

“That’s the pleasing thing I take down to Plymouth. We got the three points (against Shrewsbury), but we still got a wee jag in terms of knowing, ‘Right, we can’t perform like we did in that spell’.