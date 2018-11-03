Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from League One clash

0
Have your say

Sunderland are looking to make it five straight League One wins away at Plymouth Argyle today - and we've got it covered.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest news and updates from Home Park.

Sunderland take on Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Sunderland take on Plymouth Argyle in League One.