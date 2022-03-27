Plymouth Argyle suffer double injury blow ahead of Sunderland clash in League One

Sunderland are set to face Plymouth in League One on Saturday, April 18.

The Pilgrims are currently fourth in the table, three places and seven points ahead of Alex Neil’s Black Cats, who are now out of the play-off qualification spots after last weekend’s results.

However, Plymouth Argyle's 19-goal top scorer Ryan Hardie will have a scan on a suspected thigh strain on Monday after he was injured in the second half of the 1-0 League One defeat away to Ipswich Town.

Defender James Bolton also rolled an ankle during the first period at Portman Road and had to be taken off during the clash.

"We haven't got that luxury of having a huge squad, like Ipswich Town for example, or the other bigger clubs in the division.

"We have to just play with the squad that we have got and sometimes that takes its toll. Conor Grant is missing today with a groin strain.

"Ryan Hardie, who has played a lot of minutes lately, had to come off with a thigh strain it looks like, and James Bolton has rolled his ankle.

"Look, it is what it is. We tried to get a 15-year-old (Freddie Issaka) out of school to be on our bench and we couldn't because he's doing mock exams.

"It just shows the strength in depth at the minute, we are a little bit light," added the Pilgrims' boss.

"He has played a lot of games, played a lot of minutes," said Schumacher. "He's that type of explosive player where everything he does is at full speed.

"Maybe it's just a little bit of a strain, hopefully it's nothing too serious, but he knew as soon as he did it he needed to come of so it's probably not a good sign.

"We don't know for sure until we go and get him scanned on Monday. Seven games in 22 days takes a lot out of the lads, especially with the travelling and all of that we have to deal with.”

