Plymouth manager discusses ‘big’ Sunderland clash

New Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher has been speaking ahead of their clash with Sunderland tomorrow, describing the contest as one ‘you want to be involved in’:

“Sunderland away from home straight after MK Dons doesn’t come much bigger, does it?

“They are doing really well in the division at the moment, and there is going to be a lot on the line.” Schumacher told pafc.co.uk.

“These are the games that you want to be involved in as a player, as a coach and as a fan.

“You’re going away to the Stadium of Light and I’m sure the fans will travel in their numbers because they again - they were amazing the other night.

Burton Albion's Daniel Jebbison is reportedly a target for Premier League side Everton (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“It’s been a good journey over the last couple of years but this new one is just getting started.”

Luke O’Nien injury update

Last night, Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien posted an update on his recovery from shoulder surgery.

In the post on Twitter, O’Nien wrote: Grateful to the people that took great care of me. Be working as hard as I can go get back playing as soon as possible

This was greeted by lots of well-wishes from Sunderland fans that are keen to see him back fully-fit and in action for the Black Cats.

O’Nien has been absent since the draw with Shrewsbury last month.

Everton ‘interested’ in Black Cats summer target

The Athletic are reporting that Rafa Benitez’s Everton are maintaining interest in Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.

Jebbison had been heavily-linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in the summer, however a deal failed to materialise and the 18-year-old now finds himself playing at the Pirelli Stadium for Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion.

Jebbison has notched four times this campaign and had previously had trials at Everton before signing with The Blades - could a move to Goodison Park finally happen in January?

Everton are reportedly weighing up the option to purchase Jebbison and with Sheffield United struggling in the Championship, they may be forced to offload players.

