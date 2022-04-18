Loading...

Plymouth Argyle 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Reaction from Home Park as Alex Neil's side move back into the League One play-off places

Sunderland face play-off rivals Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 18th April 2022, 5:00 pm

There are just two points between the two sides ahead of the match, with the race to finish inside the top six closer than ever.

Sunderland have won three successive matches following Friday’s last minute winner against Shrewsbury at the Stadium of Light.

Still, while they have a game in hand on some of the sides above them, Alex Neil’s side start the day outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland live blog.

You can follow all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

LIVE: Plymouth 0 Sunderland 0

Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:56

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, O’Nien (Gooch, 75), Matete (Neil, 80), Evans, Clarke, Embleton (Roberts, 76), Broadhead, Stewart
  • Subs: Burge, Batth, Hume, Xhemajli, Gooch, Neil, Roberts
  • Plymouth XI: Cooper, Wilson, Gillesphey, Scarr, Grant, Sessesnon, Camara (Randell, 66), Houghton, Mayor, Ennis (Jephcott, 76), Hardie (Garrick, 82)
  • Subs: Burton, Law, Crichlow, Broom, Randell, Garrick, Jephcott
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:56

Full-time thoughts from Home Park

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:54

Full-Time: Plymouth 0 Sunderland 0

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:53

90+2’ Poor from Clarke

Clarke’s in-swinging free-kick goes straight to the goalkeeper.

A poor delivery.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:49

FOUR minutes added time

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:48

86’ Another chance

Plymouth are finishing strongly.

This time Sessegnon’s cross from the right found Grant at the far post and the latter’s shot was deflected wide for another corner.

The delivery went straight across goal.

Wycombe are also level at AFC Wimbledon.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:48

84’ Nervy moments

This game could still go either way.

Sunderland have caused more problems going forward in the second half but Plymouth are still creating openings.

Gillesphey’s cross from the left was skewed into the air by Wright before Patterson claimed the loose ball.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:41

82’ Final change for Plymouth

Jordon Garrick comes on for Hardie for Plymouth’s final change.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:38

80’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Neil - OFF: Matete

Final change for the visitors.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:36

76’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Roberts OFF: Embleton

Second change for Sunderland.

Plymouth have also brought on Luke Jephcott for Ennis.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:34

75’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Gooch OFF: O’Nien

Gooch is on for the visitors.

