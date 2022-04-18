Plymouth Argyle 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Alex Neil makes on change as hosts receive Ryan Hardie boost at Home Park
Sunderland face play-off rivals Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered.
There are just two points between the two sides ahead of the match, with the race to finish inside the top six closer than ever.
Sunderland have won three successive matches following Friday’s last minute winner against Shrewsbury at the Stadium of Light.
Still, while they have a game in hand on some of the sides above them, Alex Neil’s side start the day outside the play-off places on goal difference.
LIVE: Plymouth 0 Sunderland 0
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, O’Nien, Matete, Evans, Clarke, Embleton, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Batth, Hume, Xhemajli, Gooch, Neil, Roberts
- Plymouth XI: Cooper, Wilson, Gillesphey, Scarr, Grant, Sessesnon, Camara, Houghton, Mayor, Ennis, Hardie
- Subs: Burton, Law, Crichlow, Broom, Randell, Garrick, Jephcott
35’ Big chance for Stewart
That was the best chance of the half so far.
Embleton did well to drop deep and play an excellent pass over the top for Stewart.
The striker had a clear sight at goal but his first touch was heavy and allowed Cooper to thwart the striker.
32’ Neil agitated
30’ Another Plymouth corner
Plymouth have continued to threaten and went close again there as Patterson punched away Mayor’s in-swinging corner.
The hosts kept the pressure on before Gillesphey’s shot from the edge of the box went over the bar.
Sunderland are still trying to get Stewart and Broadhead in behind but their passes have often been overhit.
26’ Over from Embleton
That was a half chance for Sunderland and the first real sight of goal.
Clarke managed to cut out a loose pass near the halfway line before setting up Embleton who hit his shot high and wide from a fairly narrow angle on the edge of the box.
19’ Close!
Plymouth are starting to take control here.
First they cut Sunderland open before Ennis’ cross from the right almost found the head of Hardie.
Moments later Sessednon’s low cross into the box found Ennis who forced a low save from Patterson.
17’ Plymouth seeing more of the ball now
Plymouth are starting to see more of the ball now and are beating the Sunderland press, much to Alex Neil’s frustration.
Patterson has just collected a cross from a corner.
12’ More good play from Broadhead
9’ Plymouth pressing high up the pitch
Plymouth are trying to press Sunderand high when the visitors have the ball in their own half.
That does leave space in behind but the Black Cats haven’t quite got the deliver right for Broadhead and Stewart yet.
4’ Broadhead looking lively
Plymouth’s wing-backs have started high up the pitch but Sunderland almost caught them on the break there.
Broadhead received a forward pass from Matete before taking the ball past Scarr. Camera was able to cover and tackle the Sunderland forward.