There are just two points between the two sides ahead of the match, with the race to finish inside the top six closer than ever.

Sunderland have won three successive matches following Friday’s last minute winner against Shrewsbury at the Stadium of Light.

Still, while they have a game in hand on some of the sides above them, Alex Neil’s side start the day outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland live blog.