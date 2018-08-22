'Please don't leave' - How Sunderland fans reacted to Bryan Oviedo's absence at Gillingham

Have your say

Sunderland fans have been quick to share their concern after Bryan Oviedo was left out of Jack Ross' side to face Gillingham tonight.

The Black Cats' manager has made two changes to the starting XI which beat Scunthorpe on Sunday, with Reece James and Donald Love replacing Adam Matthews and Oviedo in the full-back positions.

Oviedo hasn't been included in the 18-man squad for the game at the Priestfield Stadium, amid speculation of a move away.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@davis0688: Wonder if that’s Oviedo on his way? Mumba on the bench the night before his GCSE results. Good to see McGeouch involved

@swainyFTM: Love rb and James lb hope both have good game shame if Oviedo is leaving and gutted Mathews is out

@MJJ93__: Hope Oviedo is just injured and isn’t gan anywhere like, been a breath of fresh air so far.

@KatieNicoll: No Oviedo please don’t leave x

@tmalbrghtn: Oviedo not in the squad & now im a bag of nerves. Is he injured? Is he going? Did Donald Love forget to pick him up? #SAFC

@ftblmatty: Oviedo and Matthews will be big misses, not as much threat down the wings

‏ @SafcFans: Happy with that XI and pleased to see McGeouch finally back in the squad after injury. Bring on the Gills... #HawayTheLads #SAFC

@jordand31675364: Donald love time to step up and stop looking like a dear in headlights #safc

@SAFCFANSVIEW: Shame no @Bryan_Oviedo tonight. Positive to see @DMcGeouch on the bench Another solid start please lads #safc