'Please be true' - 12 things Sunderland fans said about Niall Quinn's takeover links

Niall Quinn celebrates with Kevin Phillips after scoring against Newcastle United.
Niall Quinn celebrates with Kevin Phillips after scoring against Newcastle United.
0
Have your say

This morning stories emerged from the Emerald Isle that Niall Quinn is in talks to potentially get involved in a Sunderland takeover.

While the details in the story are a bit sketchy, it's certainly got fans on Wearside excited.

Here's 12 things Black Cats' fans had to say about the potential return of the Irishman...

@LBarks72 Just waiting for the Quinny takeover rumours to be quashed to start another week of doom and gloom #safc

@RichHammond_Fan Please be true about Quinny. #safc #discopants #saviour.

@liambailey123 Hope it’s true about quinny but I just can’t see it happening #SAFC

@JohnC2063 Once but not twice? Surely Niall Quinn can't be riding back on his white horse to revive Sunderland for a second time? Wonder if there is an element of regret he helped to sell the club to Ellis Short. Real Roy of the Rovers story if true. #SaintNiall #safc

@Dan1879_SAFC I'm not convinced at all by the source but... PLEASE BE TRUE, PLEASE BE TRUE, PLEASE BE TRUE, PLEASE BE TRUE!!! #SAFC #SHORTOUT

@Reece_Benson I’m not going to let myself believe that this Quinn story could even be remotely true because I’d be crushed if it was quashed in the near future and I can’t put myself through that #SAFC

@Parkersafc I loved the Sund-Ireland era. Seeing Dublin turned into a sea of red and white on the pre season tour was incredible #safc

@PawleySteven Just like transfer rumours not going to believe any takeover rumours until i see the scarf above head picture at the AOL #HawayTheLads #Safc

@RGHanson93 Imagine if those Quinny rumours turn out to be true though, wow! #safc

@GlenAnderson_ Takeover rumours just as season ticket renewals come out and relegation is imminent #safc

@Japlez My heart is pounding for Niall Quinn #SAFC

@gabenoble12 please be true about Quinny #SAFC