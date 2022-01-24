Harrison Sonha put the hosts ahead in the 14th minute when he capitalised on a defensive error.

Yet two goals from Wolves forward Chem Campbell gave the visitors all three points in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash.

The Black Cats handed starts to Benji Kimpioka and Arbenit Xhemajli, who were both part of the first-team squad against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Here’s how each SAFC player fared:

1. Jacob Carney - 7 Made two fine saves in the first half to deny Hugo Bueno and Chiqinho in the first half. Couldn’t gather the loose ball before Wolves’ second goal. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Ethan Kachosa - 6 Looked to play the ball forward from right-back but was caught out of position a few times. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Zak Johnson - 6 Made himself available to relieve the ball from centre-back. Made a glaring error which presented Chiquinho with a golden chance. Aside from that it was a solid performance. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Arbenit Xhemajli - 7 Conceded the free-kick which led to Wolves equaliser. Cut out a few passes and crosses from Wolves left flank. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales