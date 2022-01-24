Harrison Sonha put the hosts ahead in the 14th minute when he capitalised on a defensive error.
Yet two goals from Wolves forward Chem Campbell gave the visitors all three points in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash.
The Black Cats handed starts to Benji Kimpioka and Arbenit Xhemajli, who were both part of the first-team squad against Portsmouth on Saturday.
Here’s how each SAFC player fared:
