New Sunderland signing Nicky Gyimah opened the scoring in the 10th minute after converting Harrison Sonha’s chipped pass.
The host should have scored more before Tyrese Dyce added a second in the 89th minute following good work from Caden Kelly on the left.
Sunderland will now travel to Middlesbrough on Sunday for another league game.
Here’s how each player fared against Reading:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 3