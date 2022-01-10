New Sunderland signing Nicky Gyimah opened the scoring in the 10th minute after converting Harrison Sonha’s chipped pass.

The host should have scored more before Tyrese Dyce added a second in the 89th minute following good work from Caden Kelly on the left.

Sunderland will now travel to Middlesbrough on Sunday for another league game.

Here’s how each player fared against Reading:

1. Jack McIntyre - 7 Didn’t have much to do in the first half. Made a fine save to deny Harry Furlong after the break. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Zak Johnson - 8 Comfortable coming out with the ball in a back three. Saw out his defensive duties and looked to start attacks from the back. 8 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Patrick Almond - 7 Played in the middle of a back three. Had time on the ball and wasn’t really troubled. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Henry Fieldson - 7 Closed Reading’s attackers out quickly and prevented danger on the left of a back three. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales