Player ratings as Sunderland suffer woeful defeat against Barnsley

Sunderland dropped back into the bottom three after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Barnsley.
Here's how the Black Cats rated...
ROBBIN RUITER
Two very smart stops from Isgrove in each half. Looks far more confident and secure at the moment. 6
DONALD LOVE
Released into some great positions early on by Gibson but quality on the ball was very poor. Struggled to contain Isgrove who broke free regularly. 4
ADAM MATTHEWS
Shocking marking for the goal as Ethan Pinnock coasted past him to head home. Was missed in the wide areas after impressing at Nottingham Forest. 4
JOHN O'SHEA
Made some important headers and did his best to keep Barnsley at bay when they broke in the second half .6
TYIAS BROWNING
Looked a little leggy after a testing festive period but some good blocks and tackles nevertheless. 6
BRYAN OVIEDO (Maja, 45)
Went closer than anyone in the first half with a fine free kick but not his usual threatening self from open play. 6
DARRON GIBSON (McNair, 33)
Sunderland's most composed player and played some gorgeous cross field balls to Donald Love. A real miss after going off with a groin problem. 6
GEORGE HONEYMAN
A disappointment after such a fine showing at the City Ground. Lost the ball too easily but almost opened Barnsley up with one fine run. 4
AIDEN McGEADY
Some good touches in the first half but went missing in the second as Sunderland failed to get any grip of the game. 4
CALLUM McMANAMAN (Asoro, 60)
Early promise when he glided past two midfielders to shoot but faded from the contest again. 5
JAMES VAUGHAN
Badly isolated in the first half but couldn't make the most of his few openings. 4
Subs
PADDY McNAIR
Almost equalised with an excellent volley but on his return from injury couldn't impose himself on the game. 5
JOSH MAJA
Frustrating afternoon, taking one touch too many with his only real opening. 5
JOEL ASORO
One or two bright moments as he looked to get in behind the left-back but couldn't create a significant opening. 6
Unused: Steele, Maja, Asoro, Beadling, Embleton, Jones
Barnsley XI: Davies, Cavare, Pinnock, Lindsay, Fryers, Williams, Gardner (Moncur, 71), Potts, Isgrove, Hammill (McCarthy, 90), Thiam (Bradshaw, 71)
Unused subs: Townsend, Ugbo, Mallan, McGeehan
Bookings: Potts, 11 Lindsay, 50 Love, 58 Davies, 65 Bradshaw, 80 Fryers, 90
Attendance: 28,311