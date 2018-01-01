Player ratings as Sunderland suffer woeful defeat against Barnsley

Have your say

Sunderland dropped back into the bottom three after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Barnsley.

Here's how the Black Cats rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

Two very smart stops from Isgrove in each half. Looks far more confident and secure at the moment. 6

DONALD LOVE

Released into some great positions early on by Gibson but quality on the ball was very poor. Struggled to contain Isgrove who broke free regularly. 4

ADAM MATTHEWS

Shocking marking for the goal as Ethan Pinnock coasted past him to head home. Was missed in the wide areas after impressing at Nottingham Forest. 4

JOHN O'SHEA

Made some important headers and did his best to keep Barnsley at bay when they broke in the second half .6

TYIAS BROWNING

Looked a little leggy after a testing festive period but some good blocks and tackles nevertheless. 6

BRYAN OVIEDO (Maja, 45)

Went closer than anyone in the first half with a fine free kick but not his usual threatening self from open play. 6

DARRON GIBSON (McNair, 33)

Sunderland's most composed player and played some gorgeous cross field balls to Donald Love. A real miss after going off with a groin problem. 6

GEORGE HONEYMAN

A disappointment after such a fine showing at the City Ground. Lost the ball too easily but almost opened Barnsley up with one fine run. 4

AIDEN McGEADY

Some good touches in the first half but went missing in the second as Sunderland failed to get any grip of the game. 4

CALLUM McMANAMAN (Asoro, 60)

Early promise when he glided past two midfielders to shoot but faded from the contest again. 5

JAMES VAUGHAN

Badly isolated in the first half but couldn't make the most of his few openings. 4

Subs

PADDY McNAIR

Almost equalised with an excellent volley but on his return from injury couldn't impose himself on the game. 5

JOSH MAJA

Frustrating afternoon, taking one touch too many with his only real opening. 5

JOEL ASORO

One or two bright moments as he looked to get in behind the left-back but couldn't create a significant opening. 6

Unused: Steele, Maja, Asoro, Beadling, Embleton, Jones

Barnsley XI: Davies, Cavare, Pinnock, Lindsay, Fryers, Williams, Gardner (Moncur, 71), Potts, Isgrove, Hammill (McCarthy, 90), Thiam (Bradshaw, 71)

Unused subs: Townsend, Ugbo, Mallan, McGeehan

Bookings: Potts, 11 Lindsay, 50 Love, 58 Davies, 65 Bradshaw, 80 Fryers, 90

Attendance: 28,311