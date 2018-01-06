Player ratings as Sunderland produce another flat display at Middlesbrough

Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup.

Here's how the Black Cats rated...

JASON STEELE

Good second half saves but couldn't claim the corner that forced the second goal and looked to have committed too early for the first. 3

DONALD LOVE

Improved in the second half and tried to offer an attacking outlet. Final ball lacking. 4

BILLY JONES

Out of position on his first start after an injury lay-off and it showed. Very poor use of the ball and gifted it away regularly. 3

JOHN O'SHEA

Looked to get in Steele's way for the second goal. Looked sluggish after a demanding festive period. 5

TYIAS BROWNING

Unlucky to see a thumping header turned onto woodwork by Darren Randolph. Sunderland's most convincing defender yet again. 6

BRYAN OVIEDO

Appalling delivery from good positions in the second half, but did put it one good corner from which Browning struck the bar. 4

MARC WILSON

A mixed bag in front of the defence. Some good attempts to switch the play but some poor passes and struggled to contain Boro's runners. Exposed in the closing stages as he played through injury. 4

ETHAN ROBSON (Embleton, 81)

Looked tidy on his senior debut and tried to move the ball quickly. Undone by Traore in the tackle for the first goal. 5

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Did as much as anyone to try and drive Sunderland forward but final ball was lacking. Booked for a rash challenge on Shotton. 5

CALLUM McMANAMAN (Asoro, 52)

One promising run in the first half was swiftly ended by a strong Ayala challenge but another game in which the summer signing underwhelmed. 3

JOSH MAJA (Vaughan, 73)

Some moments of individual quality and unlucky to see a smart header hit the bar. Generally isolated and physically not quite up to it against Ayala. 5

Subs

JOEL ASORO

Offered some early purpose but faded.

JAMES VAUGHAN

Struggled to make his presence felt.

ELLIOT EMBLETON

No time to make an impact.

Unused: Ruiter, Vaughan, Galloway, Beadling, Gamble

Middlesbrough XI: Randolph; Shotton, Gibson, Ayala, Friend (Christie, 90); Leadbitter, Howson; Downing, Braithwaite (Clayton, 64), Traore (Johnson, 80); Gestede

Unused subs: Dimi, Assombalonga, Fletcher, Forshaw

Bookings: Honeyman, 25 Leadbitter, 50 Traore, 55 Love, 57

Attendance: 26,399