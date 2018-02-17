Player ratings as Sunderland fold again in abject defeat

Have your say

Sunderland were unable to secure victory in today’s “must-win” home game at the Stadium of Light against Brentford.

The Black Cats’ poor home form drew boos and jeers from fans, with some leaving their seats before the game was over instead of waiting it out until the final whistle.

Subs Matthews, Maja and Williams take home better marks than some of today’s starting XI.

Read more: Brentford’s superiority over Sunderland shameful as Black Cats limp closer to the drop