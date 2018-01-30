Player ratings as Sunderland fall to abject defeat at Birmingham City

Sunderland were beaten 3-1 by Birmingham City to drop right back into relegation danger.

Here's how the players rated....

ROBBIN RUITER

Should have done better for the first and third goals. A showing that will likely leave Chris Coleman doubly keen to sign a goalkeeper on Wednesday. 3

ADAM MATTHEWS

Couldn't offer much going forward and looked uneasy in defence. 4

TYIAS BROWNING

Birmingham had far less joy down Sunderland's right but the Black Cats were carved open too easily time and time again. 4

LAMINE KONE

Clearly playing through injury and was writhing on the floor as Birmingham ran clear to score their second. Nevertheless, Sunderland looked nowhere near as resilient without John O'Shea in the middle of the three. 3

JAKE CLARKE-SLATER (McGeady, 65)

Taken off shortly after the hour with what looked to a muscle injury. Had endured a torrid evening before then, Birmingham constantly finding space in his channel. 3

BRYAN OVIEDO

Scored with an excellent finish at the back post and made one outstanding early clearance, but generally unconvincing at the back. 5

LEE CATTERMOLE

Anonymous in front of the Sunderland defence. Looked leggy after an encouraging return against Hull City. 3

ETHAN ROBSON

A tough night for the youngster as Birmingham's imposing midfield three dominated the central areas. 5

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Ran hard but just couldn't carve open any chances for his team-mates. Marshaled well by the opposition. 4

JOEL ASORO (Lynden Gooch, 84)

Couldn't make any impact on the game. Sunderland's midfield were unable to get in any position to let him turn defences and run off the shoulder as he needs to. 4

JOSH MAJA (LuaLua, 59)

A beautiful touch in the first half almost got Sunderland up and running. Showed his class with ball at feet but service was pitiful, aimless long balls he had little chance of doing anything with. 5

Subs

KAZENGA LUALUA

Went close with one effort from distance and was generally lively in a central role.

AIDEN McGEADY

One free-kick tested Stockdale late on.

LYNDEN GOOCH

Not enough time to make any impact.

Unused: Steele, Williams, Galloway, Love

Birmingham XI: Stockdale; Colin, Roberts, Dean, Grounds; Ndoye, Kieftenbeld, Maghoma, Davis (Adams, 80), Boga (Jota, 60); Gallagher (Jutkiewicz, 83)

Subs: Trueman, Gardner, Lowe, Morrison