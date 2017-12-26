Player ratings as Sheffield United thump abject Sunderland at Bramall Lane

Sunderland fell to a heavy Boxing Day defeat after an abject showing at Bramall Lane.

Here's how the players rated....

ROBBIN RUITER

Started the game well and mopped up behind his struggling defence, but could do little to stop the inevitable. 5

ADAM MATTHEWS

Couldn't get into any attacking positions to show off his improved crossing, and struggled to contain Enda Stevens as the game progressed. 3

TYIAS BROWNING

Sloppy in possession and gave it away on countless occasions. Bad afternoon for a player who has impressed so far this season. 3

JOHN O'SHEA

Kept the free scoring Leon Clarke quiet but the defence struggled generally with his direct play, Clayton Donaldson also a nuisance throughout. 3

MARC WILSON

Looked off the pace for a second game after a promising return to the side at the start of the month. 3

BRYAN OVIEDO

Deeply disappointing return to action for a player who had been so impressive before his injury. His delivery in attack was poor and he offered little security at the other end. 3

DARRON GIBSON

Clearly struggling with a groin problem that saw him subbed off against Birmingham. Left exposed and less effective as a result. 4

GEORGE HONEYMAN (McManaman, 79)

A long run in the middle of midfield seems to have caught up with the youngster who couldn't get close to the opposition midfield and gave it away too regularly. 3

LYNDEN GOOCH (Asoro, 66)

Pushed off the ball too easily and offered little quality in attack. 3

AIDEN McGEADY

Got into the game a little more in the second half but by then it was largely a lost cause. Totally ineffective in the first period and unable to create anything on the ball. 3

JAMES VAUGHAN (Maja, 79)

Spent most of the game isolated and so precious few options when the ball was played long to him. Couldn't make it stick and no genuine chances. 3

Subs

JOEL ASORO

Worked hard and showed his pace but unable to create any openings.

JOSH MAJA

Couldn't quite connect with a good cross soon after being introduced.

CALLUM McMANAMAN

Couldn't make any impact.

Unused: Steele, Jones, McManaman, Maja, Love, Embleton

Sheffield United XI: Moore, Baldock, Stearman, Carter-Vickers, O'Connell, Stevens; Lundstram, Basham, Duffy (Carruthers, 75); Donaldson, Clarke (Lavery, 83)

Subs: Blackman, Thomas, Sharp, Wright, Lafferty

Bookings: Wilson, 50 Oviedo, 58 Basham, 76

Attendance: 30,668