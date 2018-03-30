Player ratings as recalled forwards star in stunning Sunderland win

Have your say

Sunderland stunned play-off chasing Derby County with a sensational victory at Pride Park tonight.

How did the players rate on a memorable evening? Here’s our take...

LEE CAMP - Looked very uncertain from set-pieces but settled considerably as game developed. 6

DONALD LOVE - A performance of endearing commitment. Took a number of blows but kept coming back for more. 7

LAMINE KONE - A much improved display, covering well keeping it simple. 7

JOHN O’SHEA - Superb at the heart of defence, winning countless balls in the air and making some crucial interceptions. Deserved his goal. 8

BRYAN OVIEDO - Positioning was woeful in the first half and drew Coleman’s ire. Improved in second half. 5

PADDY McNAIR - Understandably faded in the second half but was superb in the first, breaking up play and driving forward. 7

LEE CATTERMOLE - Uncertain at times but got about the pitch much better than in recent weeks. 6

AIDEN McGEADY - An absolute menace throughout, driving forward and beating players at will. Had he played liek this all season Sunderland would be safe. 8

LYNDEN GOOCH - Fine run drew the penalty, and his endeavour was excellent throughout. Showed his worth on recall. 7

GEORGE HONEYMAN - Rewarded for his early gamble and made some excellent challenges. 7

ASHLEY FLETCHER - Took his goal brilliantly and came so close to a second that would have killed the game. Missed chances too but tooka big step forward. 7

Subs

MARC WILSON - Tidy in midfield and calm on the ball. 6

ADAM MATTHEWS - One very timely interception. 6

JOSH MAJA - N/A

DERBY XI: Carson; Baird, Davies, Keogh, Forsyth; Thorne (Nugent, 58), Johnson; Weimann, Vydra, Lawrence (Palmer, 45); Jerome (Ledley, 83)

Subs: Roos, Wisdom, Pearce, Thomas

Bookings: Kone, 59 Love, 63 Cattermole, 67 O’Shea, 72 Vydra, 84

Attendance: 27,890