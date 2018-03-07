Player ratings as Newcastle knock Sunderland out of Premier League International Cup

Have your say

Sunderland crashed out of the Premier League International Cup after a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to rivals Newcastle United.

Lynden Gooch’s brace had handed Sunderland the initiative - after Curtis Good had handed the visitors the lead - only for Callum Roberts to send the game to extra time with a late free-kick.

Max Stryjek then saved a penalty from Roberts’ in the additional thirty minutes to send the game to spot kicks, where Jake Hackett’s penalty miss handed the Tynesiders’ victory.

But who were the standout performers for both sides? We cast our eye over the two sides' youngsters:

Sunderland

Max Stryjek – Arguably beaten too easily for the first goal, but redeemed himself with a penalty save in extra time. 7

Joshua Robson – Made a fine block from to deny a certain goal but clumsily gave away Newcastle’s extra-time penalty. 6

Denver Hume – Sunderland’s skipper for the evening, did well to deal with the tricky Roberts. 6

Elliot Embleton – Did his job well and broke up the play. Solid if unspectacular. 6

Brandon Taylor – Dealt well with Newcastle’s forward players until he was forced to withdraw at half-time through injury. 6

Brendan Galloway – Helped to organise the young backline, but gave away a soft free-kick for Newcastle’s second. 6

Luke Molyneux – Had a tough evening on the right-hand side and struggled to create anything of note. 6

Jake Hackett – Despite the penalty miss, it was a mature display from one of Sunderland’s younger starters. 6

Connor Shields – Did well to force the ball into the area for the Black Cats’ second, and showed some promise. 6

Lynden Gooch – A virtuoso performance which saw him win and converted Sunderland’s first half penalty before rifling home the second. Superb. 8

Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka – Looked lively, direct and caused plenty of problems. Just missing that final product. 7

Subs:

Alex Storey – Introduced for Taylor at the break and helped to keep Newcastle quiet in the second half. 6

Jack Diamond – Only introduced with 20 minutes to go of normal time, and struggled to make an impact. 5

Owen Gamble – Brought on late in normal time, didn’t see much of the ball. 5

Newcastle United

Paul Woolston – Little he could do for either goal, made a fine save from a deflected effort in the first half. 6

Craig Spooner – Cleared off the line from Gooch early and did fairly well in the unenviable task of tracking Mbunga-Kimpioka. 7

Josef Yarney – Did little of note throughout the game but looked solid enough alongside Good. 6

Curtis Good – A brave header for the goal and a good display defensively from the Australian. 7

Michael Newberry – Nullified the threat of Molyneux well and covered the marauding Fernandez throughout. 6

Jack Hunter – Good on the ball, the Newcastle skipper did well screening in front of the backline. 6

Victor Fernandez – Tricky and looked a real threat in the opening exchanges but faded as the game progressed. 6

Mo Sangare – Athletic and tough in the tackle, the midfielder did his job well. 6

Luke Charman – Squandered a golden chance to hand Newcastle the lead at 1-1, but kept his nerve to net two penalties. 7

Mackenzie Heaney – Gave away the penalty and struggled to have an impact on the game going forward. 5

Callum Roberts – Missed an extra time penalty but set up United’s first and scored their second. Lively throughout. 8

Subs:

Owen Gallacher – Introduced as an extra option going forward, and did well to win a penalty before striking the post. 6

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni – Saw little of the ball after his introduction and didn’t cause Sunderland any problems. 5

Callum Smith – Only brought on in extra time. N/A