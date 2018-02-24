Player ratings as improved Sunderland secure a deserved point

Sunderland were involved in a thrilling Wear-Tees clash at the Stadium of Light this afternoon, but left it late to make their point against promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.

They took an early lead, had a player sent off, and then went behind to Boro, who were also reduced to 10 men.

Chris Coleman’s spirited side managed to level again, but looked like they were heading for another defeat when they conceded a third goal.

But a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser by Callum McManaman salvaged what could yet be a valuable point for the Black Cats.