Player ratings as Chris Coleman's selection pays off in excellent Sunderland display

Sunderland moved off the bottom of the table with a fine 1-0 win over Hull City.

Here's how the players rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

Few saves to make until a vital late block from Meyler. Real composure in the latter stages to see his side through. 7

BILLY JONES (Matthews, 34)

Went off after a nasty collision in the air. Had done well until then, pressing tirelessly and breaking forward, just lacking the final touch. 6

TYIAS BROWNING

Harshly booked in the second half. Very good in the air and consistent as ever in his defending. 7

JOHN O'SHEA

Some very good covering challenged and the composure Sunderland needed. 7

JAKE CLARKE-SALTER

Excellent interception in first half showed his awareness. Did well in the air and looked solid. 8

BRYAN OVIEDO

Stunning clearance on the line to keep the score at 1-0 just after the hour. Always offered an outlet going forward. 7

LEE CATTERMOLE



Far from full fitness but exactly the player Sunderland need him to be. Some poor passes but some very good ones and protected defence well. Superb tackle in build up to first goal. 8

ETHAN ROBSON

Very composed on the ball but even more encouraging was his tenacity in the challenge and off the ball. A superb full debut at home. 8

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Added the final ball to his industry. Excellent execution to spot Asoro's run and find him for the goal. Almost scored himself in the second. 7

JOEL ASORO

Brilliant composure to finish after a fine run. Caused problems throughout with his pace and running into the channels. 8

JOSH MAJA (Gooch, 87)

Faded as the second half went on but was excellent in the first, showing a brilliant first touch and excellent, quick footwork. 7

Subs

ADAM MATTHEWS

Couldn't offer much forward threat as he recovers from a calf problem but defensively resolute.

LYNDEN GOOCH

Offered plenty of hard running in the latter stages.

Unused: Steele, Love, Galloway, McGeady, McManaman

Hull City XI: McGregor, Aina, Hector, Dawson, Tomoro, Evandro (Dicko, 78) , Meyler, Toral (Irvine, 68), Larsson, Campbell (Keane, 75), Bowen

Subs: Marshall, Henriksen, Mazuch, Clark

Bookings: Browning, 57 Dawson, 73 Asoro, 78 Larsson, 80 Gooch, 87 Cattermole, 90

Attendance: 27,437