Sunderland remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship after another poor performance saw them lose 3-0 at home to Aston Villa.

First half goals from Lewis Grabban and James Chester, and an own goal after the break by Bryan Oviedo, saw the Black Cats booed off the pitch by the home faithful.

Read Phil Smith’s player ratings as he tears into the defence and attack after a dreadful showing. Click on the link or scroll through the gallery of pictures.