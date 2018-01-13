Player ratings as abysmal Sunderland concede four against Cardiff City

Sunderland fell to a woeful 4-0 defeat against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Here's how the players rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

Made some superb stops in the first half but got nowhere near Bennett's corner for the opening goal. 4

BILLY JONES

Moved into a right wing-back role but struggled to make inroads going forward. Lost his marker for the opener and third goal. 3

TYIAS BROWNING

Strode out with purpose on the ball in the opening stages but that disappeared as Sunderland faded completely from the contest. 3

JOHN O'SHEA

Struggled to hold Cardiff at the bay as the extra man began to take hold. 3

JAKE CLARKE-SALTER

Looked composed on the ball and tidy in the first half but second goal showed the challenge he faces. Kenneth Zohore was too powerful and shrugged off his challenge to tee up Ralls. 4

BRYAN OVIEDO

Tried to get Sunderland into the game with regular runs forward but rarely had options to hit. One of many caught out by Cardiff's counter for the second. 5

MARC WILSON (Lee Cattermole, 45)

Looked far more comfortable in the holding role than at the Riverside last weekend. Couldn't create much on the ball but was an effective screen in front of the defence. 5

DIDIER NDONG

Red card seemed harsh but that cannot disguise a string of utterly woeful passes in the first. A long way from Premier League quality on this showing. 3

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Typically industrious but easily marshaled by Bruno Manga who never gave him a second the ball. Couldn't create. 3

LYNDEN GOOCH (Asoro, 59)

Worked hard and looked promising in the opening stages but faded significantly. Sunderland were overpowered by the Cardiff defence. 4

JOSH MAJA (McManaman, 78)

Worked hard and showed some clever touches but was never going to be able to compete against Cardiff's imposing back three. Never got a sniff. 5

Subs

LEE CATTERMOLE

Sunderland were two goals and a red card down before he had any chance to get into the game. Largely anonymous. 3

JOEL ASORO

At least offered energy and tried to press. A thankless task. 5

CALLUM McMANAMAN

No impact on the game.

Unused: Steele, Matthews, Love, Robson

Cardiff City XI: Etheridge; Richards, Bamba, Morrison, Manga, Bennett; Paterson, Ralls, Mendez-Laing (Wildschut, 58), Hoilett (Feeney, 80); Zohore (Pilkington, 80)

Unused subs: Murphy, Tomlin, Halford, Damour

Bookings: Oviedo, 40 Gooch, 45 Morrison, 85

Red Card: Ndong, 50

Attendance: