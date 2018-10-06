'Pints for Maguire!': Sunderland fans praise new-found cult hero after stunning away win

Sunderland registered another memorable away win at Bradford City - and one man in particular came in for high praise.

While Josh Maja and Jack Baldwin netted the decisive goals in the 2-1 triumph, it was summer signing Chris Maguire that earned the plaudits from supporters.

Chris Maguire has come in for high praise from Sunderland fans

Despite the fine away day success, there was some concern from fans over the Black Cats' discipline as Max Power picked up his second red card of the season and the club's second in less than a week.

LIVE: Post-match analysis and reaction from Jack Ross

But most were delighted with a fine away win - and here's the best of the social media reaction:

@_dgallagher99 tweeted: "Massive win that given some of our results in previous weeks. A few results going our way also helps things. Discipline needs to improve though"

@DawsonPies said: "Other than the shambolic red, that is a performance to be proud of, those 10 men gave absolutely everything for the club and for the fans. Outstanding!"

@peterjames73 added: "About time we had a player who winds up opposition fans, is hated by opponents but is adored by us... a player who plays with his heart and wants to be here. Chrissy Maguire"

REPORT: Sunderland close the gap on league leaders with vital Bradford win

@christoph_21 posted: "That's a massive win for #SAFC and not before time. Made ground on the top two and showed some grit when the tide turned in the second half. Going forward we're as good as (better than?) anyone in this league but there are some clear set-piece and disciplinary issues to iron out."

@MichaelBowers15 said: "Huge win that after the last two draws. Fuming with Power as he’ll miss the next four games. But still happy with the win"

@andymeikle1 added: "Still not convincing but a win is a win and we are still early doors in the season. I dont think he still knows what his starting 11 is"

@RamseySAFC tweeted: "100% deserved, that is the best 90 minute performance since Scunthorpe, 1 mistake in defence cost us a goal. Even with 10 men we never looked like conceding again. Just need to get our discipline in check though because it already has and will cost us more games"

RATINGS: Summer signings steal the show as Phil Smith dishes out his ratings

@goldys_logic commented: "#SAFC got through that and it was very satisfying at the end. First half bordered on complacency though and another reaction to the antics of the opposition resulted in another red card. Need to sort it but for now, pints for Maguire"

@JonnyGoldsmith2 added: "Dear all the other clubs in League One, We have Chris Maguire, and you don't."

@TomMoncrieff said: "Lee Cattermole and Chris Maguire are just the best."

@LiamAngus tweeted: "Chris Maguire is everything Man Utd wanted Alexi Sánchez to be"