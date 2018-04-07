Picture special: Remembering Sunderland’s triumph over Arsenal in the 1973 FA Cup semi-final

It was the Black Cats’ last major trophy win - and thousands of you were there to enjoy the ride.

Next month marks 45 years since Sunderland AFC lifted the FA Cup after winning 1-0 against Leeds at Wembley.

But today, we remember the semi-final match, held at Hillsborough on April 7, 1973, when SAFC reigned supreme over Arsenal.

Read more: Back of the net! Your views on the best ever Sunderland cup goal

The game, which ended 2-1 in Sunderland’s favour, took place 45 years ago today.

We’ve taken a look through the Echo archives and unearthed some fantastic action pictures from the match - and your ecstatic reaction from the stands.

Flick through our pictures above and see if you can spot any familiar faces.