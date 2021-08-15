Phil Smith's verdict: Inside the pulsating afternoon Sunderland's new era took another step forward

Not long before full time, his water bottle had been launched after a marginal decision went against the Black Cats, still holding on to the most slender of advantages.

There was tension and a little frustration in that action, mirrored in the roars of the travelling support every time a ball was cleared from the Sunderland box.

They knew that really, they should not have been in this position.

They had to work hard to establish a two-goal lead, only to open the door for their opponents by conceding a poor goal just minutes later.

And even amidst the inevitable late bombardment of their box and the anxious counting down of seven minutes of injury time, they had missed numerous chances to kill the game off.

Alex Pritchard ought to have scored when Ross Stewart released him with a tremendous flick-on, before Lynden Gooch missed from the penalty spot after Stewart was tripped.

Stewart, yet again leading the line impressively (though Johnson still encouragingly still sees much to work on), almost settled the issue himself when Aiden O'Brien played him through moments after.

Sunderland celebrate Elliot Embleton's goal

There was little wrong with his driving effort across goal, but in the end the angle was just too tight.

This could, and should, have been more comfortable.

Yet it was also fair for MK Dons boss Liam Manning, who had only been in position for just over 24 hours, to say that his side were perhaps a little unfortunate to come away empty handed.

Though Lee Burge was rarely tested in the first half, the hosts controlled possession and perhaps unsurprisingly, looked the more cohesive and confident of the two units.

Russell Martin leaving for Swansea City on the eve of the season was a significant blow, but this is an impressive squad that has been built over time and to a clearly defined playing vision.

Comfortable in possession, they created overloads with regularity and ther were spells where Sunderland struggled to build any real pressure.

Dominant, or particularly incisive, MK Dons were not, but they are a good side who pose a unique challenge at the level and who will undoubtedly claim scalps along the way this season.

Sunderland found a way, and they did so with some real moments of quality.

The statistics bear out that this was largely an even game that could have gone either way, Sunderland's XG tally boosted significantly by that late penalty.

Given that this a team in its nascent stages, with much to learn and many areas to strengthen, that was a more than good return against a strong opponent on home turf.

It was, all in all, a fair summary of where this team finds itself.

There is excitement in the fact that Sunderland have started their campaign with three competitive wins; the first time that has been said in a generation.

And there is excitement, without a doubt, in the fact that against these two league opponents last season, Sunderland took one point from an available twelve. They have started this campaign firmly on the front foot.

As Johnson noted aftewards, there is much work to be done and that applies off the pitch as much as it does on it.

Though their transfer plans took a significant step forward this week with the arrivals of Dennis Cirkin and Frederik Alves, at least two more are still required.

Johnson made reference to that at full time, pointing to the way one injury had forced too many square pegs into round holes.

Though the move to bring on Bailey Wright for the understandably tiring (and impressive) Cirkin worked well, a minor niggle suffered by Corry Evans caused problems.

It left Gooch and Dan Neil in wing-back positions and though both again coped well enough, it's not sustainable in the long run.

With Will Grigg left out of the matchday squad and the head coach heavily suggesting days previously that his future lies elsewhere, cover for Stewart is another obvious priority.

Sunderland, it should be said, have been active in that market for a considerable time and expect a breakthrough before the window closes.

What was underlined here, on this pulsating afternoon when the biggest positive was the Red & White Army back on the road, back behind their team in numbers and in voice, was that there are without doubt going to be bumps along the road.

Sunderland are younger, less experienced, and in transition.

But here's the thing. They also look to be more creative, more athletic, and they are certainly starting to grow more assets.

You only had to see the second goal for evidence of that.

Though Neil's initial pass was blocked, he showed both his quality and his instinct to cut open the home defence with his second, first-time attempt.

From there, Embleton was the most composed figure in the ground, waiting and waiting for Andrew Fisher to go to ground before unfurling an audacious and quite brilliant chip.

In the celebrations, he is pictured celebrating alongside Neil, fellow 19-year-old Dennis Cirkin, and Carl Winchester.

It has at times been a tense summer, and the expectation is rightly that there will be more strong business, but in recruitment and selection supporters are beginning to see the new regime's stated strategy materialise in their decision making.

The new era is very much underway.

