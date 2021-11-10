Phil Smith's verdict: A bruising fornight leads Sunderland into a defining period for their season

A penalty shootout with no sporting or financial benefit to either side, the group positions already settled and for both clubs, attention very much already turning to bigger tests ahead.

There are moments, every now and then, when you see a certain value to this trophy and there are others when it feels like a form of punishment.

Still, we laboured on.

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Bradford City on Tuesday night

Perhaps it said something about Sunderland's drifting form and the general mood of increasing uncertainty that it ended in defeat (of sorts), two of their normally dependable takers denied by Sam Hornby.

What we can say for sure is that it was not a night from which to draw definitive conclusions, though the performance did underline that this is a Black Cats side now searching for rhythm and confidence.

It was a surprisingly strong one, as well.

A good number of those who had started against Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon retained their place, with only a very small handful of U23 players given a starting role.

Primarily this competition has been used as a developmental one to date, but here Lee Johnson felt he had a significant number of senior players who were in need of match fitness after recent injuries, whether they be minor or slightly more severe.

This, he suggested, was the main reason for their selection, rather than an attempt to secure a W in the form guide that has begun to look increasingly concerning.

The first half offered little consolation to supporters worried about the stark decline in both results and performances since that uplifting Carabao Cup win at QPR a fortnight previous.

There were some encouraging patterns of play initially, Elliot Embleton influential as he drifted infield from the left wing.

That energy, modest as it was, began to fade.

Bradford City were not particularly convincing themselves, direct in their play and lacking cutting edge in the rare moments they arrived in the final third.

But their opening goal was well crafted, and though it did provoke something of a response as Sunderland finally forged a couple of half chances just before the break, their half-time lead was just about deserved.

Sunderland were unsurprisingly booed down the tunnel after what had been another fairly insipid showing.

The improvement in the early stages of the second half was significant, the players responding to Johnson's call for more intensity.

They began to see more of the ball in more dangerous areas, players such as Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch more influential in advanced areas.

Johnson insisted that started at the back, having urged his defensive line to get higher up the pitch and to be braver in their play.

The equaliser itself was superb, a terrific pass from Embleton finished superbly by Nathan Broadhead.

Broadhead left the pitch shortly afterwards, another valuable 55 minutes under his belt.

It has been a bruising week on Wearside, but that the Everton loanee is back fit and looking sharp is one of the few positives.

The partnership with Ross Stewart that looked so destructive against Cheltenham Town will once again be an option to Johnson after the break, and it is one he will undoubtedly turn to on occasions.

Johnson said his side should have scored three or four in the second half, and that was fair.

Leon Dajaku and Will Harris missed significant opportunities, while Pritchard hit the crossbar with an excellent late free kick.

Bradford, it should be said, had openings of their own and it's worth remembering too that they finished the game with few attacking options.

Like Sunderland, getting out of a league they feel they should have avoided in the first place is their priority and Derek Adams changed his side accordingly.

Against a much-changed League Two opponent it was a game the XI selected ought to have won.

Now, the calm before the storm.

The Black Cats have a welcome break before that visit of Ipswich Town, the start of a critical run if Johnson and his side are going to restore faith that they have genuine automatic promotion credentials.

Johnson insisted again after this game that he and his players would turn this form around.

While a tough watch for the most part, he said this game would prove to be valuable in 'sharpening up' a number of senior players who he hopes will stake a claim for selection against Paul Cook's side.

This break of ten days, he says, will be crucial.

The fixture schedule between Ipswich and the January window will be relentless, and this is his last real opportunity to get fitness levels across the squad up to a level where he can rest and rotate through that run of games.

This game will rapidly fade from memory, Johnson candid afterwards that it was there 'to serve a purpose'.

It is not a game on which he will ultimately be judged, though it is also fair to say it was not a night that particularly lifted the morale of a fanbase concerned that they be watching an all-too familiar script repeat itself.

Johnson is adamant that won't be the case.

Starting from that Ipswich clash he is insistent that his side will look sharper and more cohesive.

It has been a bruising forntight, one that has dented confidence and led to much unease.

Supporters, understandably, will look at that crucial week looming and expect a major response from Johnson and his squad.

