Phil Smith's player ratings: Who shone and who struggled as Sunderland faced Oldham Athletic in Papa John's Trophy

The first-half finished goalless but both teams had chances to put their side ahead.

For Sunderland, Benji Kimpioka and Will Harris were wasteful.

Ethan Kachosa and Stephen Wearne were brought on at half-time but Sunderland went a goal down in the 53rd minute and faced an uphill battle.

Here, though, we take a look at how our chief football writer Phil Smith rated Sunderland’s players against Oldham Athletic:

1. Lee Burge Perhaps could have done better with Vaughan's effort, though that may be harsh. Came off his line well but distribution was quite erratic. 5

2. Frederik Alves Defended really well through the first half. Looked at ease throughout without creating many openings when stepping out on the ball. 6

3. Arbenit Xhemajli Probably the biggest positive of the night for Sunderland. Still has a long way to go in his recovery but made some good challenges and was decent on the ball. A really steady return. 7

4. Ollie Younger Stepped out with the ball very well and was rarely troubled defensively. Certainly one of the better performers of those who stepped up from the U23 group. 6