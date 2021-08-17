On a frustrating night at the Pirelli Stadium, Jonny Smith scored the only goal of the game for the Brewers with an excellent curling effort in the 67th minute.

In an end to end encounter Aiden McGeady squandered a great chance to open the scoring in the first half, before Ross Stewart saw a header saved by Burton keeper Ben Garratt.

The Brewers have now won all three of their League One fixtures while Sunderland have six points from a possible nine after their first setback of the season.

New signing Nathan Broadhead came off the bench in the second half, while Tom Flanagan saw a late goal ruled out.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at the Pirelli Stadium.

1. Lee Burge - 6 Came off his line well and in truth had absolutely no chance with Smith's stunning long-range effort. 6

2. Carl Winchester - 6 Had a really strong game defensively, and got forward well at times. Continues to make a good job of his right-back role. 6

3. Tom Flanagan - 7 Some excellent defensive interventions and for the most part was good in his use of possession. Looked to have rescued a point late on and was incensed when it was ruled out. 7

4. Callum Doyle - 6 Strong in the air and stepped out well, though was guilty of losing possession perhaps too often in the second half. Looked strong again though against a powerful opponent. 6