Phil Smith's verdict: Why Charlie Wyke can help Josh Maja reach new heights if he stays at Sunderland

His future remains unresolved, but there were no questions over this performance.

As Josh Maja left the pitch, Sunderland’s travelling support sung his name in unison.

Charlie Wyke played well on his first start since September

This was a performance that underlined his supreme finishing abilities, but also demonstrated all the other things in his locker, too.

Yet again, a good, open game in which both teams had chances was settled by his predatory instincts.

It was a superb team goal, but required an instinctive finish.

Jack Baldwin played a fine pass into the channel, and McGeady’s cross was precise.

As he so often does, Maja got in front of the defender and steered it home with consummate ease.

That was merely one part of an excellent performance.

His footwork was good, he pressed intelligently and brought his team-mates into play.

If the question marks over his abilities have been about his contribution outside the penalty box, then this was a firm riposte.

The key, both for Maja and the team, was the presence of Charlie Wyke.

Wyke was making his first start since September, but he looks in a far, far better place than he did all those months ago.

He has a good touch and occupies the defenders well.

He does the job that doesn’t suit Maja and here he allowed the 20-year-old to do what he does best, finding space between the lines and around the edge of the penalty area.

Wyke gave Sunderland a focal point and the chance to vary their attacking play, something that Jack Ross knows has been missing.

Of course, this win was not about one player and the Black Cats deserved the points for a display in which every player showed intensity and guts to grind out the three points.

In so many ways it felt like a home game for Sunderland.

Their fans dominated well over three-quarters of the ground and the few home supporters who were present were barely audible.

It was another show of unity from a club that is enjoying life in the third tier.

On the pitch, though, Sunderland produced a good away display.

They were under pressure at times and a lively Blackpool side were always a threat, but Ross’s side always committed players forward and they created by far the greater chances throughout the game.

Maja was unlucky that one excellent effort was turned wide by Mark Howard, who also saved brilliantly from Lynden Gooch and was relieved when his defenders cleared a Tom Flanagan header off the line.

Without the second goal there was always a tension about the game but the Black Cats did more than enough to win.

It put them back to within two points of Luton Town, with two games in hand ahead of the sides meeting at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

After a disappointing first half against Shrewsbury, here Sunderland played with a far more familiar tempo.

The next few days will be anxious as Sunderland wait for developments on Maja’s contract situation.

The 20-year-old has been given a deadline to decide and though Ross says he will not treat him any differently should he not sign, it would put him in a difficult position.

Not least because he would be at risk of losing one of his matchwinners.

If he stays, Sunderland will feel that the momentum developing can power them through the rest of the season.

Only Maja can decide what he wants from his future and his excellence means he has no doubt given himself plenty of options.

This win, however, may just have focused the mind.

Charlie Wyke may not turn out to be a threat to his place after all.

He could well be the player who can take him to an even higher level.