Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Outstanding' star hailed but mixed marks after thrilling Burton draw
Sunderland AFC moved into the top two of League One after a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion - but how did their players perform?
A header first-half header from Jack Baldwin secured a point for the Black Cats, who perhaps could have taken all three points after peppering the Burton goal in the dying stages. But how did their players perform in the clash? Our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings following the clash. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Sunderland against the Brewers:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 8
Sunderland take huge risks in possession and McLaughlin was there to save them in dangerous moments with a couple of outstanding blocks. Underlined his prowess in 1v1 situations. 8