Sunderland AFC player ratings against Burton Albion

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Outstanding' star hailed but mixed marks after thrilling Burton draw

Sunderland AFC moved into the top two of League One after a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion - but how did their players perform?

A header first-half header from Jack Baldwin secured a point for the Black Cats, who perhaps could have taken all three points after peppering the Burton goal in the dying stages. But how did their players perform in the clash? Our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings following the clash. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Sunderland against the Brewers:

Sunderland take huge risks in possession and McLaughlin was there to save them in dangerous moments with a couple of outstanding blocks. Underlined his prowess in 1v1 situations. 8

1. Jon McLaughlin - 8

Had a tough game as Marcus Harness exploited the space behind the defence well. Did his best to get forward in what was a very open game. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 6

Wobbled a touch towards the end but generally did very well in defence. His goal was an excellent one, beating his marker and placing a fine effort into the far corner. 7

3. Jack Baldwin - 7

Very poor in possession and fortunate that it did cost his side a goal, particularly in the second half. 5

4. Tom Flanagan - 5

