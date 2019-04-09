Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Outstanding' star hailed but mixed marks after thrilling Burton draw

A header first-half header from Jack Baldwin secured a point for the Black Cats, who perhaps could have taken all three points after peppering the Burton goal in the dying stages. But how did their players perform in the clash? Our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings following the clash. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Sunderland against the Brewers:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 8 Sunderland take huge risks in possession and McLaughlin was there to save them in dangerous moments with a couple of outstanding blocks. Underlined his prowess in 1v1 situations. 8

2. Luke O'Nien - 6 Had a tough game as Marcus Harness exploited the space behind the defence well. Did his best to get forward in what was a very open game. 6

3. Jack Baldwin - 7 Wobbled a touch towards the end but generally did very well in defence. His goal was an excellent one, beating his marker and placing a fine effort into the far corner. 7

4. Tom Flanagan - 5 Very poor in possession and fortunate that it did cost his side a goal, particularly in the second half. 5

