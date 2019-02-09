Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Jon McLaughlin 'exceptional' but how did Will Grigg perform?
Will Grigg made his Sunderland debut but he couldn't inspire a win at Oxford United, the Black Cats having to settle for a point.
Jimmy Dunne headed Sunderland in front in the 34th minute from a Grant Leadbitter corner but they couldn't hold on, Marcus Browne scoring the equaliser in the 87th minute following an assist by ex-Sunderland forward Jerome Sinclair. Phil Smith's player ratings below:
1. JON McLAUGHLIN
Another exceptional display of goalkeeping. A string of excellent saves looked like it might prove to be the difference for Sunderland. Result would have been worse without him. 9