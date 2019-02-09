Jimmy Dunne celebrates his goal. Getty Images.

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Jon McLaughlin 'exceptional' but how did Will Grigg perform?

Will Grigg made his Sunderland debut but he couldn't inspire a win at Oxford United, the Black Cats having to settle for a point.

Jimmy Dunne headed Sunderland in front in the 34th minute from a Grant Leadbitter corner but they couldn't hold on, Marcus Browne scoring the equaliser in the 87th minute following an assist by ex-Sunderland forward Jerome Sinclair. Phil Smith's player ratings below:

Another exceptional display of goalkeeping. A string of excellent saves looked like it might prove to be the difference for Sunderland. Result would have been worse without him. 9

1. JON McLAUGHLIN

Struggled against Jordan Graham in the early stages but the Wolves loanee faded in the second half as the Welshman came through a tough challenge. 6

2. ADAM MATTHEWS

Distribution was very poor on his return to the side but fought well on a difficult afternoon. 6

3. JACK BALDWIN

His first Sunderland goal was just one part of a superb showing. Battled brilliantly in the air and made some vital covering challenges. Possible fouled in build up to equalising goal. 7

4. JIMMY DUNNE

