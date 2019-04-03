Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Exceptional' ace hailed as FOUR players earn 8s after Accrington triumph

Goals from Aiden McGeady, Will Grigg and Kazaiah Sterling wrapped up a valuable three points as the Black Cats took the opportunity to pile the pressure on second placed Barnsley. There were a number of fine individual performances at the Wham Stadium, but how did our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith rate the showings of Jack Ross' side? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Accrington:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 8 Good distribution and a big save to deny Sousa early in the second half. Even landed an assist when his long kick found Grigg. 8 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Luke O'Nien - 7 Did really well to keep Sean McConville quiet after Accrington changed shape after the break. Couldnt get forward much but did his job in defence. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tom Flanagan - 6 Looked slightly fortunate to get away with a penalty claim early in the second half but battled well and gave little up. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Jack Baldwin - 7 One of his best performances in a while. A wonderful block early in the second half, rarely beaten in the air and few errors in possession. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more