Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Exceptional' ace hailed as FOUR players earn 8s after Accrington triumph

Who stood out for Sunderland AFC at Accrington Stanley?

Sunderland claimed a stunning away victory at Accrington Stanley - but how did their players rate in the triumph?

Goals from Aiden McGeady, Will Grigg and Kazaiah Sterling wrapped up a valuable three points as the Black Cats took the opportunity to pile the pressure on second placed Barnsley. There were a number of fine individual performances at the Wham Stadium, but how did our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith rate the showings of Jack Ross' side? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Accrington:

Good distribution and a big save to deny Sousa early in the second half. Even landed an assist when his long kick found Grigg. 8

1. Jon McLaughlin - 8

Did really well to keep Sean McConville quiet after Accrington changed shape after the break. Couldnt get forward much but did his job in defence. 7

2. Luke O'Nien - 7

Looked slightly fortunate to get away with a penalty claim early in the second half but battled well and gave little up. 6

3. Tom Flanagan - 6

One of his best performances in a while. A wonderful block early in the second half, rarely beaten in the air and few errors in possession. 7

4. Jack Baldwin - 7

