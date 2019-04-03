Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Exceptional' ace hailed as FOUR players earn 8s after Accrington triumph
Sunderland claimed a stunning away victory at Accrington Stanley - but how did their players rate in the triumph?
Goals from Aiden McGeady, Will Grigg and Kazaiah Sterling wrapped up a valuable three points as the Black Cats took the opportunity to pile the pressure on second placed Barnsley. There were a number of fine individual performances at the Wham Stadium, but how did our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith rate the showings of Jack Ross' side? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Accrington:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 8
Good distribution and a big save to deny Sousa early in the second half. Even landed an assist when his long kick found Grigg. 8