Benji Kimpioka impressed for Sunderland against Newcastle U21s

Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Wonderful' Benji Kimpioka inspires Sunderland to Wear-Tyne derby triumph over Newcastle

Sunderland comfortably dispatched Newcastle United's U21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy - but which players impressed?

Four goals after the break wrapped up a comfortable 4-0 victory for Jack Ross' side - who are now just two rounds away from a trip to Wembley. Our Sunderland writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings from the clash - with Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats in the Wear-Tyne derby:

1. Robbin Ruiter - 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 6

3. Tom Flanagan - 6

4. Alim Ozturk - 6

