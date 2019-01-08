Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Wonderful' Benji Kimpioka inspires Sunderland to Wear-Tyne derby triumph over Newcastle
Sunderland comfortably dispatched Newcastle United's U21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy - but which players impressed?
Four goals after the break wrapped up a comfortable 4-0 victory for Jack Ross' side - who are now just two rounds away from a trip to Wembley. Our Sunderland writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings from the clash - with Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats in the Wear-Tyne derby:
1. Robbin Ruiter - 6
Made an important stop when Sunderland had only a narrow lead in the second half. Distribution was good under pressure. 6