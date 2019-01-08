Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Wonderful' Benji Kimpioka inspires Sunderland to Wear-Tyne derby triumph over Newcastle

Four goals after the break wrapped up a comfortable 4-0 victory for Jack Ross' side - who are now just two rounds away from a trip to Wembley. Our Sunderland writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings from the clash - with Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats in the Wear-Tyne derby:

1. Robbin Ruiter - 6 Made an important stop when Sunderland had only a narrow lead in the second half. Distribution was good under pressure. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Luke O'Nien - 6 Unable to make his usual impact going forward but diligent enough defensively. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tom Flanagan - 6 Experience was important for Sunderland. Rarely troubled. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Alim Ozturk - 6 Can be pleased with his efforts after a long spell out of the side. Didnt put a foot wrong. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more